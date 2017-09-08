Composite sketch of downtown Red Deer stabbing suspect released

Red Deer Mounties have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted for a late August downtown stabbing.

The incident, which took place on Aug. 31, sent a teen boy to hospital. Police were called to City Hall Park at 12:30 a.m., responding to a report of a 15-year-old male with a non life-threatening stab wound under his chin.

Police said the youth was approached in the park by a man who displayed the knife and demanded his possessions.

The two struggled, the youth was assaulted and cut. The suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.

The victim was treated at hospital and received a number of stitches. He was released the same night.

The suspect and victim were not known to each other.

Police describe the suspect as Aboriginal male about 18- to 20-years-old. He had black hair, thick eyebrows and pock-marked skin. He was fit and had a muscular build. He was shirtless and wore grey shin-length cargo pants and a grey baseball cap with a purple bill.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.