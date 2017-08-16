Contest invites Red Deerians to explore their downtown

Get ready to snap some selfies to take part in Do You Know Your Downtown? contest.

Open to Red Deer residents only, people must answer nine photo questions listed at — www.reddeer.ca/downtowncontest — or snap a selfie at a minimum of six of the locations for a chance to win.

Those who answer the questions could win a $25 gift card from both Dose and City Roast and a $50 gift card for LUKSUS.

Selfie takers could win a $25 gift card from both Quenched and Bistro on Gaetz, and a $50 gift card from Great Strides.

The contest, sponsored by the City of Red Deer and Red Deer Downtown Business Association, is a chance for residents to find out how well they know the downtown and learn what it has to offer.

“Our goal is to have citizens experience the downtown by having them search out places that we’ve included in the contest,” said Amanda Gould, Red Deer Downtown Business Association executive director, in a press release.

“It gives everyone an opportunity to not only scope out these places, but to find out what else there is downtown, the businesses, organizations, parks and public art by local artists. We take a lot of pride in our downtown and we want to be sure all Red Deerians know what there is to offer here.”

The deadline for submissions is Aug. 28. Citizens can submit their answers or selfies by email to communications@reddeer.ca or through private message through The City’s Facebook page.

They are asked to include their name, address (proof of being a Red Deer citizen), phone number and email along with their submission.

Those who submit selfies may see one or more of their photos on the city’s social media pages.