Convicted sex offender gets more prison time

An Innisfail man serving a prison term for sex offences had six more months added to his sentence on Friday.

Nathan Pixley pleaded guilty to communicating to obtain the sex services of a child in Red Deer provincial court. Two other charges were withdrawn.

Pixley is already serving a three-year sentence in Drumheller Institution after pleading guilty in January to sexual assault, luring a child and obtaining the sex services of a child.

The new charges were laid after Innisfail RCMP launched an investigation after the victim and his parents went to the local detachment in June 2016 with copies of Facebook and text messages from the accused, who had once been a neighbour.

Pixley sent messages to his victim saying that he wanted to have sex with him and offered money. He also sent pictures of his genitals.

The victim told his father what was happening. The father later contacted Pixley pretending to be his son and kept the messages and photos that were sent to give to police. Pixley also contacted his victim using another alias at one point.

Defence lawyer Robin Snider said Pixley had intended to plead guilty to the latest charge at the same time as his previous guilty pleas. However, police had not completed their investigation at that time.

The six-month sentence was a joint submission from the defence and Crown prosecutor.

The court heard that Pixley has been in a sex offender program in prison for the past two months and has five more weeks to complete.

“I hope you’re getting some help,” Judge Jim Mitchell told Pixley. “I really don’t want to be seeing you again on anything like this.

He acknowledged that Pixley had spared his victim the “traumatic experience” of testifying by pleading guilty.

On release from prison, Pixley is prohibited for 10 years from visiting any playground, park, school or community building where children are likely to be present. He also can’t volunteer or work anywhere where there are children and must provide a sample of his DNA to a national database.

Pixley will be registered for life on the National Sex Offender Registry.

