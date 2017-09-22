Cormack Armoury open house

Petty officer 2nd class Caile Brown looks on as Major Randy Fisher inspects the cadets at the Cormack Armoury in Red Deer. The armoury will host an open house on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Advocate file photo)

The Cormack Armoury in Red Deer will open its doors to the public next weekend.

There will be a Canadian Army Reserve Open House at the armoury (4402 55 St.) on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants will be able to take part in interactive displays, activities and have conversations with members of the armed forces.

Open house events are taking place at armouries across Canada to recruit new members to the Army reserves.

The Government of Canada has committed to recruiting 1,500 people to the reserve force and to reduce how long it takes to join the force to about 30 days.