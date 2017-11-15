Coronation RCMP charge youth with manslaughter

A 17-year-old youth was charged with manslaughter after a man was shot in the head.

Coronation RCMP say an 18-year-old man was brought to an Edmonton hospital via STARS Oct. 14 with a gunshot wound to the head. The man died in hospital Oct. 18.

As a result of an investigation, the 17-year-old youth was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

The youth was released from custody and will appear in Coronation Provincial Court Dec. 8. His name cannot be released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

RCMP will release no further details.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter