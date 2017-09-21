Council candidate wants to be the voice for those who are struggling

Sandra (Sam) Bergeron wants to give a voice to people who are going through struggles.

Bergeron came to Red Deer 15 years ago. A single mother, she quickly found out she made just slightly more ($6) than the cutoff for low-income housing eligibility.

“I struggled with the struggles that I hear about all the time from friends, coworkers and people around town,” said Bergeron. “I though I might be able to be the voice of those who have those struggles.”

She said the high cost of living is a challenge.

“Not only is there not enough low-income residences, you then have to pay for dayhomes or daycares or anything,” said Bergeron. “I know a lot of people going through similar experiences. I figure if I can get into a position where I can see what actually can be done for those who don’t earn a lot.”

She believes a better low-income housing strategy would also help get homeless people housed.

Bergeron lives in the city’s north end and said she felt the city has been apathetic to that part of the city and focused much of its attention on the south end.

“I’d like to see the city care a little bit more about what the north end looks like and its development,” said Bergeron.

With the Tagalog dialect the second most-spoken language in the city, Bergeron said she wants to see the city do a better job of being inclusive.

“We have a very diverse population,” she said. “I want to make sure all their needs are being met so they can thrive in our city. I want to help them get their voices heard.”

Other issues close to Bergeron’s heart include: sustainable energy and a commitment to a clean, energy efficient city and better approach to crime, by going after well-known criminals.

In her time in Red Deer, she has worked with Chatters, been a teacher, worked with Totally Refreshed Steam and Spa and worked with the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses.

“I love this city, and I want to be a bigger part of it,” she said.

