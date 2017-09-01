Council on Aging celebrates its 50th Anniversary

Cake will be served Tuesday at the Golden Circle in Red Deer

A Red Deer seniors’ advocacy group is holding its 50th-anniversary celebration next week.

The Red Deer Council on Aging will serve cake and refreshments at the Golden Circle at about 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Everyone is invited to come and join the celebration.

Those who are interested can also come earlier to participate in the latest Council on Aging meeting. Coffee and muffins will be served starting at 9 a.m., before a discussion begins about Lifeline and other emergency devices and that are available to seniors, in case they are alone when they become ill or fall down.

Retired nurse Shirley Thomas, co-programmer for the Alberta Council on Aging, Zone 5, said any members of the public can attend Council meetings. They are generally held at the Golden Circle on the first Tuesday morning of the month.

For more information, please call 403-343-0767.