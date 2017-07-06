Council to discuss transportation plan

City council will debate the city’s new transportation plan Moving Red Deer Forward at Monday’s regular council meeting.

The multimodal transportation plan is the foundation for how the transportation network will be improved now and in the future and will allow the city to plan, prioritize and evaluate transportation projects in a co-ordinated way and bring them forward for approval and public consultation through the city’s budget process.

“This plan is about providing choice for citizens when it comes to transportation. It’s not about making all modes equal: it’s about improving the safety, quality, comfort and connection of each mode,” said Tara Lodewyk, director of planning service in a press release.

A new multimodal transportation index will allow the city to measure and evaluate the walking, cycling and transit experience. Similar to a tool used to measure and evaluate pavement quality when identifying areas for improvement in the city’s network of roads, the index will be used to evaluate and identify gaps in trails, sidewalk, cycling and transit network.

For more information about Moving Red Deer Forward, visit www.reddeer.ca/movingforward.