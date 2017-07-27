New Public Works Facility opens in Stettler

More than 650 people attended the barbecue lunch at the grand opening.

Stettler and area residents who attended the grand opening were treated to a barbecue lunch. PHOTO BY MOUSH SARA JOHN

More than 650 Stettler residents and surrounding area turned out to take a look at the new Public Works building in the town.

The building was completed on time and $600,000 budget.

“It was both an honour and a privilege to be part of the grand opening of the County of Stettler Public Works and Agriculture Services Facility,” said Stettler CAO Tim Fox. “This facility has been built to house county operations in order to continue to provide our county with municipal services for decades to come. I am so proud of the improved operational abilities and advancements.”

Fox said that the building addresses safety concerns in the town of Stettler that was expanding before their eyes with walking trails, residential developments, recreational fields, and foot traffic including children, pets and senior citizens.

“Health and safety concerns over the working conditions in the old Public Works Facility were identified, and major expensive upgrades were flagged with initial estimates up to 30 per cent of the cost of building a new facility,” Fox explained. “It exists thanks to a council whose vision of progress and dedication to employee safety made this building possible.”

Fox said the Municipal Sustainable Initiative (MSI) grant funding made the project a reality.

“We received approval to finance nearly the entire cost of this new state-of-the-art facility using our MSI funding. Under council’s direction – we were able to do this without borrowing a single dime.”

Reeve Wayne Nixon, third from left, cuts the ribbon with Scott Builders’ project manager Brent Remyn, fourth from left, with county councillors and county CAO. Seen here from left are, Joe Gendre, Greggory Jackson, Les Stulberg, James Nibourg, and CAO Tim Fox. PHOTO BY MOUSH SARA JOHN

County councillors, from left, James Nibourg, Greggory Jackson, Reeve Wayne Nixon, Joe Gendre, and Les Stulberg with the ‘time capsule.’ PHOTO BY MOUSH SARA JOHN