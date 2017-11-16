Court hears Mr. Big operation details

Four-month RCMP sting operation focused on Jason Klaus involved elaborate criminal scenarios

Jason Klaus admitted he planned the murders of his sister and parents to an RCMP undercover officer during an elaborate sting operation.

However, he insisted it was his friend Joshua Frank who pulled the trigger and shot to death Klaus’s parents Gordon and Sandra and sister Monica in the family farmhouse near Castor on Dec. 8, 2013.

Frank would back up Klaus’s story and confess to the murders to an undercover officer posing as a criminal in a July 2014 parking lot meeting in the CrossIron Mills Mall north of Calgary.

The confessions were made during a four-month Mr. Big RCMP undercover operation that lured Klaus into joining what he thought was a criminal organization.

The RCMP officer in charge of the operation known as the “cover” walked the court through the 26 scenarios they ran between April and July to get Klaus and Frank’s confessions.

The names of all of the officers involved in the sting are protected under a court publication ban.

Evidence from the Mr. Big operation is part of a voir dire — a trial within a trial — to determine its admissibility in the Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench trial for Klaus and Frank, who are each facing three charges of first-degree murder.

Undercover officers first introduced themselves to Klaus on Apr. 2, 2014 while making a deal to store vehicles on the Klaus farm. He was offered a chance to do some work for his new acquaintances and within a few days joined them on a trip to Grande Prairie to repossess a car. The car was not located but he was paid $500 for his trouble.

Other jobs followed. By April 26 he was in Edmonton intimidating a man who supposedly owed the criminal organization money. Others jobs saw Klaus helping catch a member of the criminal organization in a lie and blackmailing a supposedly corrupt border guard.

Through it all, Klaus was wined and dined at restaurants and strip clubs, taken to the Calgary Stampede and given regular payments amounting to $12,340 by the end of the operation.

As Klaus took a larger role in the organization he was told that honesty was paramount for Mr. Big. If Klaus hoped to move up in the organization he had to come clean on his past.

The message was: if he was honest, Mr. Big had the resources to make problems go away.

To prove it, an elaborate “scenario” saw a member of the organization calling for help because he thought he had beaten a prostitute to death. A female undercover officer, convincingly portrayed the woman left in the trunk of a car.

When she unexpectedly came to, the criminals warned her to say nothing and she would not be harmed.

Klaus wondered why they did not kill the woman, the undercover officer testified.

“He questioned why we would leave a loose end like that.”

That night in a Medicine Hat hotel room, Klaus admitted for the first time arranging the murder of his family and paying Frank to fire the shots.

The confession came in the 14th “scenario” run by police.

”It’s almost unheard of for something to happen that fast,” the officer testified.

A few days later, peeved about a dispute over money, he recanted his confession, saying he had been lying. After the hard feelings were smoothed over he was back to his original story.

He did not waver on his version of events even when finally getting a chance to meet Mr. Big at a Calgary condominium on July 19. Unconvinced, Mr. Big asked to meet Frank.

Klaus arranged a meeting at the CrossIron Mills parking lot. Frank met privately with a member of the criminal organization and admitted pulling the trigger and killing the Klauses.

He described where he threw the keys of a vehicle driven from the scene the night of the murders and the location of the gun, which had been thrown in a river. Frank told the undercover officer he still had the lighter he used to start the fire and a bullet from the gun.

The next day Klaus and two of his criminal organization friends bought a metal detector and drove to where Frank said the keys were and quickly found them. An successful effort was made to find the gun, which would later be recovered in another search by divers.

At the beginning of his testimony the officer said that the Klaus Mr. Big operation was one of the shortest he had ever been involved in.

Why asked Crown prosecutor Douglas Taylor.

“It was Mr. Klaus. He progressed the operation very quickly.”

Klaus and Frank were arrested on Aug. 15.


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Police arrest man near Stettler for vehicle theft, drug offences
Next story
Alberta’s proposed cannabis legislation includes mix of private and public sales

Just Posted

Lucille Ball, Scrooge and Jughead appear in RDC’s Retro Radio Christmas Review

The stage show based on vintage radio plays opens on Nov. 23

Central Middle School students’ Christmas tree

A group of Central Middle School students are set to show off… Continue reading

Court hears Mr. Big operation details

Four-month RCMP sting operation focused on Jason Klaus involved elaborate criminal scenarios

Alberta’s proposed cannabis legislation includes mix of private and public sales

EDMONTON — The Alberta government plans to control the online sale of… Continue reading

Taylor Drive to close as Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue Interchange work continues in south Red Deer

For five nights, a stretch of Taylor Drive will be closed as… Continue reading

Cornerstone Youth Theatre brings adventurous Mr. Toad to Red Deer stage

The splashy musical opens on Friday, Nov. 17

Semi collides with vehicle on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit dealt with a call on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month