CP Holiday train to stop in Ponoka for another year

For another year the CP Holiday Train will make its way through Ponoka. The train is scheduled to make Ponoka Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m.

Ponoka will once again play host to the CP Holiday train this year.

Scheduled for Dec. 6 with a 5:30 p.m. stop, the train is heading south this year coming from Wetaskiwin and then to Lacombe. The popular train will feature entertainment from Colin James and Emma-Lee who will be singing holiday favourites to warm up the crowd.

The Holiday Train, now in its 19th year, is always an exciting event in Ponoka with hundreds attending to enjoy the fun in the cool December weather.

Getting folks in the spirit of the event is a Capture the Spirit photo contest. While full details are not yet available, the prize for winners features a chance to win a trip for four aboard the 2018 CP Holiday Train as well as a $1,000 donation to the winner’s local food bank.

On top of the entertainment is a much-needed boost that goes to Ponoka Food Bank. Last year CP donated $4,000 to the Ponoka Food Bank, which added to the overall total of food and cash donated from Ponoka residents.

One of the benefits of the train has been in the money raised over the years. Since 1999, more than $13 million and four million pounds have been donated to food banks across North America and what is raised in the community, stays in the community.

In an effort to bring healthy choices to the food banks, the CP Holiday Train organizers request those donating have healthy choices.

“Through the CP Holiday Train, we not only want to help restock food banks, we want to ensure people have access to healthy, nutritious food,” states the CP Holiday Train website.

Using the social media hashtag: #HealthyDonations, planners request these items for donations.

Follow Food Banks Canada’s heart-healthy donation recommendations and bring:

Grain Products – whole grain bread, brown rice, whole wheat crackers, hot and cold cereals, granola bars, muffins

Vegetables and Fruit – canned fruit and vegetables, 100 per cent fruit juice, tomato sauce, canned soup, tomato juice, and applesauce

Milk Products – dry milk powder, milk puddings, cheese spreads, fresh milk, yogurt, and cheese (if accepted)

Meat and Alternatives – canned meat and fish, peanut butter, canned baked beans, dried or canned beans and lentils

• Reduced sodium canned and jarred goods are preferred

Check with the Ponoka Food Bank at 403-783-5910 to see if they accept fresh produce.

Most Read

