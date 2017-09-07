Crash in east Red Deer sends teenager to hospital, police investigating

A teenaged cyclist was sent to hospital after a crash in Deer Park early Thursday morning.

Red Deer RCMP were called to the collision between a bicycle and an SUV at the intersection of Davison Drive and 50th Street. Police said a 16-year-old male cyclist was struck by an eastbound SUV while riding through a crosswalk.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries and a RCMP collision analyst is investigating.

Police are considering all possible contributing factors in this collision, but do not believe this is a criminal investigation at this time.