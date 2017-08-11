Crash sends driver to hospital in critical condition

A single-vehicle crash east of Gasoline Alley sent a 23-year-old man to hospital in critical condition early Thursday evening.

At about 6 p.m. Blackfalds RCMP and local emergency services responded to the collision on Township Road 374 near Range Road 265.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle suffered serious injuries after being ejected when the vehicle rolled. He was transported to hospital by STARS air ambulance.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP 403-885-3300 or their local police. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.