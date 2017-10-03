Crash south of Red Deer closes McKenzie Road

McKenzie Road was closed early Tuesday morning after a vehicle and semi-truck crashed, injuring at least one person.

Stars Air Ambulance was dispatched to the scene near McKenzie Road’s intersection with Range Road 273 at 6:48 a.m. They landed at Red Deer Regional Hospital and transported a 54-year-old male to Foothills Hospital in Calgary.

According to a media release from Stars, he is in serious but stable condition.

Police said the collision was between an eastbound vehicle and a westbound semi. The investigation continues