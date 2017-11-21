Creationist will speak at home-schooling convention in Red Deer

Yet another controversial figure has been invited to speak at a homeschooling convention in Red Deer.

Ken Ham, who’s called a “science denier,” is one of three keynote speakers slated for the 2018 Alberta Home Education Association’s (AHEA) convention in April.

In 2016, the homeschooling group was criticized by its own members for booking reality TV couple Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar shortly after their son was charged for molesting four of their daughters.

Ham, an Australian native with a ministry in Kentucky and a Creation Museum, has famously debated Bill Nye, the Science Guy, on evolution and the Earth’s origins. His inclusion on the speakers’ list has caused at least one Calgary parent to complain that a group that receives public funding should not be teaching from an anti-science platform.

“As a citizen of Alberta and a father, I’m very concerned that Ken Ham is being brought in on multiple levels — primarily that he is a science denier. He denies evolution, he denies the age of the Earth,” Paul Ens told the CBC.

While AHEA does not receive money directly from the province, home-schooled students are funded indirectly, through various school boards.

According to the AHEA’s website, Ham will be speaking on four topics: “Genesis and The State of The Culture;” “Communicating the Gospel in Today’s Secularized Culture;” “Science Confirms the Bible,” and “Defending the Christian Faith in Today’s Culture.”

