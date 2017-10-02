Crews search for cause of north-end power outage

City of Red Deer crews are tracing the source of a problem that cut power to about 300 homes and businesses on Monday.

Jim Jorgensen, the city’s Electric Light and Power manager, said about 11 a.m. an alarm went off indicating a power problem.

“Our crews responded and started looking for problems and found a blown fuse right away and replaced it,” he said about 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon. “But the problem persisted.”

Crews were out in the early afternoon trying to nail down the problem that cut full or partial power to an area west of Gaetz Avenue between 71st and 81st Streets.

The problem likely has to do with an underground cable or connection. The outage is likely not weather-related but that will not be known for sure until the problem is identified, he said.