Critics question if ride-hailing in Saskatchewan will curb impaired driving

REGINA — Some people on the front lines of Saskatchewan’s drunk-driving battle aren’t convinced that changes meant to allow Uber or Lyft to operate in the province will do much to keep impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel.

Joe Hargrave, minister for Saskatchewan Government Insurance, introduced a bill last week that would allow companies to provide a vehicle and driver — through a digital platform or app — for pre-arranged transportation.

Hargrave said a strong reason for the proposed legislation is to give impaired drivers another option for getting home.

But the operator of a service that gets drivers and their vehicles home safe said the main reason people still drink and drive — despite penalties and public safety education — is that they don’t want to leave their cars behind.

“Some people out there, it’s their business vehicle, and if they’re in construction or a trade they may have a whole bunch of tools in the back of their vehicle. You’re risking the loss of thousands of dollars in tools,” said Tony Fiacco of First Choice Designated Driver Service, which offers services in Regina and Saskatoon.

“We’ve had cases where we’ve had a person call us for our service and it may have taken longer than what they wanted it to take. They hopped into a taxi, went to their destination, went back the following day and their vehicle has been totally demolished.

“All their windows knocked out, all their possessions taken out, because they didn’t want to wait that half hour.”

Saskatchewan has one of the highest rates of impaired driving in Canada. Statistics Canada says there were 683 police-reported impaired driving cases per 100,000 population in Saskatchewan in 2011. The Canadian average was 262.

Trina Cockle, president of the Mothers Against Drunk Driving chapter in Prince Albert, Sask., said ride-hailing services might help curb impaired driving in larger cities such as Regina and Saskatoon, but she isn’t sure they’d be feasible anywhere else.

“If I live in Paddockwood, a small farm community … the concept of someone coming out to this farmhouse that doesn’t even have an address, how would that work?” she asked.

Jean-Christophe de la Rue, a spokesman for Uber Canada, said in an email that Uber’s operations in Saskatchewan would begin in urban areas.

He noted that earlier this year the company partnered with the Ontario town of Innisfil on the western shore of Lake Simcoe. It is subsidizing the cost of rides for its approximately 36,000 residents instead of operating a traditional transit service.

“We are pleased that the government of Saskatchewan is introducing legislation to enable ride-sharing and look forward to collaborating with them,” de la Rue said.

Cockle pointed out that taxis aren’t even an option in some parts of rural Saskatchewan, and when there’s a house party or a wedding, guests don’t have many options for rides.

She suggested Uber could possibly offer services in smaller towns if drivers knew about such events.

Fiacco, who lost a son to drunk driving in 1989, said he’d like the province to make it easier for services like his to get insurance. He said that when he and his wife started their service in Regina five years ago, it was hard to make Crown-owned SGI understand that customers would be riding home in the passenger seats of their own vehicles.

He said he was successful in persuading the insurer, but had trouble again when he needed to renew.

“You need to take care of our own homegrown businesses before we allow other services to come in from other provinces and countries.”

Previous story
Softwood exports to U.S. down but it’s not causing big financial pinch
Next story
National Spelling Bee to offer wild cards; expand field

Just Posted

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

Creep Catcher guilty of harassment

Judge to sentence Creep Catcher vigilante on Jan. 22

Former RDC student Alberta’s top influential people

Chevi Rabbit recognized as one of 25 human rights activists

The new speedskating oval in ‘Setters Place’ in Great Chief Park will open on Jan. 20

New park facilities named after Red Deer construction company, a major donor

Red Deer drug dealer claims constitutional rights violated

Lawyer for Allie Gader will argue constitutional challenge in March

WATCH: Hwy 2 interchange project on budget and on time

Minister Brian Mason stops in Red Deer

Former RDC student Alberta’s top influential people

Chevi Rabbit recognized as one of 25 human rights activists

WATCH: Hwy 2 interchange project on budget and on time

Minister Brian Mason stops in Red Deer

Facebook launches parent-controlled Messenger app for kids

It’s currently only available in the U.S. as an app for Apple devices but will be expanded for versions on Android and Amazon tablets

Red Deer police investigate school break ins

Thieves made off with electronics at three schools

Red Deer fire crews rescue dog on thin ice

The Border Collie was taken to a vet

B.C. court rules against injured veterans in fight for disability pensions

The B.C. Court of Appeal has dealt a devastating blow to a… Continue reading

Advocate web poll suggests most support Bower Place expansion

A majority of shoppers support an expansion to Bower Place, an Advocate… Continue reading

Vancouver is a lonely place for young people: report

Participation in community events has dropped over the past five years

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month