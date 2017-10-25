Crossfield Mountie, woman, charged with stealing money from school charity

CROSSFIELD, Alta. — A Mountie and another person have been charged with stealing from a charity at a Central Alberta school.

Police began investigating in April alleged misappropriation of funds from “Whoo’s Crew” at Crossfield Elementary School between October 2015 and November 2016.

RCMP Const. Sean Taylor and Ms. Cori Taylor, of Crossfield, have been charged with one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Mounties say Cori Taylor is also charged with uttering a forged document, fraud under $5,000, forgery and false pretences to obtain credit over $5,000.

Police have not said if the two are related.

RCMP say Const. Taylor has been a regular member of the force for 12 years and that he has been suspended with pay from duty since June 27.

Both accused are to appear Thursday in court in Airdrie.

