Crowded field for Red Deer council means candidates have their work cut out for them

With 29 candidates vying for eight positions on Red Deer council, candidates will have to work harder to stand out.

John Kennair, a political science instructor at Red Deer College, said the high number of candidates indicates a strong interest in performing civic duty, but candidates will have to ramp up individual support and distinguish themselves from the crowd.

One way candidates can set themselves apart is by appealing to a specific demographic, said Kennair. If candidates can resonate with a particular demographic, they appeal to that demographic, who in turn come out and vote. For example, a platform focusing on crime may appeal to older voters, he said.

Candidates can engage voters on social media, said Kennair. This approach especially helps with engagement with the younger population and that may increase voter turnout for that demographic.

In any election, voter turnout depends on ongoing concerns and the need to take a stand by voters, he said.

Fear, anxiety and contention — where people want to come out an take a stand — drive a higher voter turnout, said Kennair.

“The best example of what we saw down in the U.S. in the previous election for president — a lot of that was fear and anxiety driven,” he said.

During the 2013 election, voter turnout in Red Deer was 31.83 per cent, up 7.04 per cent from the 2010 civic election.

Kennair said voting is a learned behaviour — we learn it from our parents and schools.

“And maybe we haven’t learned it,” said Kennair.

Comparing younger and older generations — he said baby boomers had to deal with various concerns during their time including major world events like Second World War, which the newer generations haven’t dealt with.

“So the sense of value of voting was lost,” Kennair said.

Although Red Deerians said no to a ward system as opposed to its existing at-large system during the last election, Kennair said he prefers a ward system.

Kennair said having a representative in a ward gives the community to take their concerns to their councillor, and it minimizes the chances of lack of representation in any part of the city.

A common election issue is language barrier between the general public and candidates.

Kennair said often politicians use “big words” that separates them from the masses and that isn’t the way to go. He recommends the use of inclusive pronouns — words like ‘you’ should be opted out for ‘we.’

Keeping the fear and anxiety aside, a higher voter turnout is always a “good thing” in any election said Kennair, encouraging voters to go out and vote.

Advanced voting is set to take place Saturday and on Oct. 6, 7, 13 and 14.

Election day is Oct. 16.



