Crown wants 4 years for online harassment case

VANCOUVER — A man who launched a revenge website to humiliate and emotionally ruin his ex-wife shows no insight into his crime and must be sentenced to four years in prison, a Crown prosecutor has argued.

Patrick Fox, 43, was found guilty by a jury in June of criminally harassing his former spouse Desiree Capuano through threatening emails and a website that maligns her as a white supremacist, drug addict and child abuser.

Crown counsel Mark Myhre told Fox’s sentencing hearing in B.C. Supreme Court that the man is intelligent, calculated and devoted to making Capuano’s life miserable.

“Just imagine that every day of your life you go about knowing that there’s a person out there with that dedication,” he said.

“They’ve done things to humiliate you, to affect your job prospects. They’ve told you they have plans for you that you haven’t even thought about. … This person has also said they would kill you if they could get away with it.”

Fox, who is representing himself in court, denied saying he would kill Capuano. He told the judge that his exact words to their teenage son were that he would shoot her if he could get away with it.