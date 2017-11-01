Mr. February, Vinnie Taylor, takes a look at his photo in the Dad Bob For A Rad Cause calendar at Wednesday’s Movember Red Deer kickoff party at the Troubled Monk. All proceeds for the calendar goes towards Movember. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Dad bod calendar to raise money for Movember

Just one tweet sparked the creation of a dad bod calendar to raise money for Movember Red Deer.

The Dad Bod For A Rad Cause calendar was unveiled at the Troubled Monk during Wednesday’s Movember Red Deer kickoff party.

The idea to make a dad bod calendar came after Monti Layne and Meagan Parisian saw a photo tweeted by Red Deer radio host Tony Sowan where he was posing on a motorcycle.

“The idea spawned from there,” said Parisian. “A couple people kind of joked about it online and we ran with it. One day we had like 500 Twitter engagements and that’s when we knew this calendar had to happen.”

After deciding to make the calendar, they thought using it to raise money for Movember was perfect.

“I’m very excited for people to see it,” said Layne. “For what we’ve put together in such a short amount of time, it’s phenomenal.”

The calendar was complete one month after that first Tweet.

Vinnie Taylor, another Red Deer radio host, is Mr. February in the calendar.

“I was excited and nervous at the same time to see how it turned out,” said Taylor, who has raised money for Movember for about 10 years. “We had a couple photographers and everyone was kind of responsible for coming up their own theme for the photoshoots.”

For his photoshoot, Taylor decided to recreate a childhood photo of him in a bubble bath.

“I think the photo turned out OK. I don’t know if it’ll be a selling feature for the calendar, but it really was a lot of fun,” said Taylor.

Jest Sidloski, Movember Red Deer president, said Movember about getting people talking about men’s health problems, whether it’s mental or physical.

“We want people to know it’s OK to talk about your problems by doing fun stuff like this calendar,” said Sidloski. “It’s important we talk about men’s health, because some men don’t like to talk about it.”

Sidloski said you never know who will suffer from serious health issues.

“I had a cousin who was recently diagnosed with testicular cancer. He was a very young guy and that really hit home. It can happen to anybody so it’s really important we can talk about it,” he said.

Movember Red Deer has been around for six years and has raised about $30,000 each year.

The Dad Bod For A Rad Cause calendar is $20 and can be purchased at the Troubled Monk, The Bra Lounge and The Bistro On Gaetz.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Movember Red Deer president Jest Sidloski (left) with Meagan Parisian and Monti Layne, Dad Bod For A Rad Cause calendar coordinators, at Movember Red Deer’s kickoff party Wednesday at the Troubled Monk. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Previous story
UPDATED: Domestic Abuse Response Team assisting hospital patients

Just Posted

Dad bod calendar to raise money for Movember

Just one tweet sparked the creation of a dad bod calendar to… Continue reading

Great Chief Park enhancement on track for 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

A new football field, speed skating track and more is starting to… Continue reading

Robber brandishes machete

Rocky Mountain House RCMP investigate

Four Central Albertans recognized for domestic and relationship violence, bullying work

Some of the people working on the frontlines, responding to domestic and… Continue reading

UPDATED: Domestic Abuse Response Team assisting hospital patients

New program for Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre

UPDATED: Red Deer Public Schools trustees sworn in

School board chair to be decided

‘Turning into a nightmare:’ Alberta landlord looks to evict driveway squatter

A southern Alberta landlord is hoping the courts will help him with… Continue reading

Opioid experts recommend Alberta expand programs

They say the measure will reduce the number ofpeople dying from drug overdoses

Highway crash highlights emotional risks for first responders combing through wreckage

As first responders searched for bodies in the wreckage of more than… Continue reading

Red Deer gets ready to Light the Night

The annual lighting spectacular Red Deer Lights the Night will be back… Continue reading

Two Red Deer Remembrance Day ceremonies

Red Deerians will honour fallen soldiers this Remembrance Day at two ceremonies… Continue reading

Christmas Wish Breakfast makes children’s wishes come true

Bring a toy on Nov. 19 and enjoy free breakfast in Red Deer

Lacombe resident sees remarkable recovery after collision

Former Lacoka Female Hockey player Amanda Burt speaks to her recovery after a major collision

Supervised drug consumption site is coming soon to Red Deer, say some councillors

Many hope a local drug treatment centre is coming too

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month