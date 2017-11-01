Mr. February, Vinnie Taylor, takes a look at his photo in the Dad Bob For A Rad Cause calendar at Wednesday’s Movember Red Deer kickoff party at the Troubled Monk. All proceeds for the calendar goes towards Movember. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Just one tweet sparked the creation of a dad bod calendar to raise money for Movember Red Deer.

The Dad Bod For A Rad Cause calendar was unveiled at the Troubled Monk during Wednesday’s Movember Red Deer kickoff party.

The idea to make a dad bod calendar came after Monti Layne and Meagan Parisian saw a photo tweeted by Red Deer radio host Tony Sowan where he was posing on a motorcycle.

“The idea spawned from there,” said Parisian. “A couple people kind of joked about it online and we ran with it. One day we had like 500 Twitter engagements and that’s when we knew this calendar had to happen.”

After deciding to make the calendar, they thought using it to raise money for Movember was perfect.

“I’m very excited for people to see it,” said Layne. “For what we’ve put together in such a short amount of time, it’s phenomenal.”

The calendar was complete one month after that first Tweet.

Vinnie Taylor, another Red Deer radio host, is Mr. February in the calendar.

“I was excited and nervous at the same time to see how it turned out,” said Taylor, who has raised money for Movember for about 10 years. “We had a couple photographers and everyone was kind of responsible for coming up their own theme for the photoshoots.”

For his photoshoot, Taylor decided to recreate a childhood photo of him in a bubble bath.

“I think the photo turned out OK. I don’t know if it’ll be a selling feature for the calendar, but it really was a lot of fun,” said Taylor.

Jest Sidloski, Movember Red Deer president, said Movember about getting people talking about men’s health problems, whether it’s mental or physical.

“We want people to know it’s OK to talk about your problems by doing fun stuff like this calendar,” said Sidloski. “It’s important we talk about men’s health, because some men don’t like to talk about it.”

Sidloski said you never know who will suffer from serious health issues.

“I had a cousin who was recently diagnosed with testicular cancer. He was a very young guy and that really hit home. It can happen to anybody so it’s really important we can talk about it,” he said.

Movember Red Deer has been around for six years and has raised about $30,000 each year.

The Dad Bod For A Rad Cause calendar is $20 and can be purchased at the Troubled Monk, The Bra Lounge and The Bistro On Gaetz.



