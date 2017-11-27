AP file Photo/Rick Bowmer

Dad, grandmother charged after 3-year-old shoots self in leg

PHILADELPHIA — A 3-year-old girl shot herself in the leg in Philadelphia and the child’s grandmother and father have been charged.

WPVI-TV reports a man and woman were charged Sunday with endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment. The 64-year-old grandmother was charged with tampering with evidence after police say she attempted to hide the gun.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say the child got ahold of her dad’s loaded gun and shot herself in the thigh. The bullet exited her calf.

She underwent surgery to save her leg.

Police say the father was rushing to work and asked his mother to secure his gun and watch the child. Police say she put it in a closet and in a holster with no lock before falling asleep.

