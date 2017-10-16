Dawe and Higham join city council

Red Deer’s popular historian Michael Dawe blew past incumbents to earn the most votes among council candidates in Monday’s municipal election.

As soon as results started coming in Dawe took the lead.

“I’m stunned. This is not what I was expecting. It’s really quite humbling to have something this strong,” Dawe said at Hudsons Canada’s Pub where he watched election updates and celebrated with supporters on Monday night.

Unofficial results showed Dawe with 12,229 votes followed by six incumbents — Tanya Handley had 9,658 votes, Dianne Wyntjes 9,173, Lawrence Lee 8,784, Buck Buchanan 7,430, Ken Johnston 7,364 and Frank Wong 6,284.

Vesna Higham took the eighth spot on council with 6,283 votes to beat incumbent Lynne Mulder with 6,094.

“You just do your best and hope you can maybe make that seventh or eighth spot. I did a little bit better than that,” Dawe said with a great big smile.

He said if roadside wave campaigns with his volunteers were any indication, he anticipated some support.

“We always got some fingers, but we got way more honks,” he laughed.

The only incumbent who didn’t run was two-term councillor Paul Harris.

Higham, who served one term on council from 2001 to 2004 before stepping away from city politics, pulled ahead of Mulder after a couple of polls were counted.

“I had a bit of a heart-stopper for a bit there, but I’m really grateful that I was able to get in and get a mandate from the people,” Higham said.

She was looking forward to hitting the ground running this week when the new council meets for its first workshop.

“We’re going to get to know each other. I think it’s going to be a very good council and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Mulder said she was obviously disappointed to have lost her seat.

After four terms on council, voters may have wanted to see some new faces, she said.

“It is what it is. Life will go on. I’ll be as active as ever in my nonprofit world,” Mulder said.

Johnston said he was over the moon to win a second term.

“I’m just totally overwhelmed and grateful for a second term. I lost a good colleague tonight though in Lynne so my heart is heavy for Lynne.”

Mulder said she was not surprised Dawe was elected, and neither was Wyntjes.

“Based upon his love of history and writings about our city, he’s a well-known, loved Red Deerian,” Wyntjes said.

She said knowing how hard it is to step forward and run for election, she thanked all the candidates for their efforts.

“My stomach is in knots right now too even if I’m placing. It’s not over until all the polls are in but I’m feeling good and I want to thank Red Deerians for their support,” Wyntjes said.

Lee was happy to see so many young candidates run. But with 29 candidates in the race, it may have been too much for voters and for candidates.

Buck said anytime people put themselves out there, the results can be a surprise.

Handley said she was “very, very excited and very humbled” to be elected to a second term and looked forward to having new people with new ideas on council.

Wong said he was suprised and satisfied with the results.

“I’m doing something right,” Wong said.

Red Deer had 66,897 eligible voters and 22,873 cast ballots, or 30.27 per cent. In the 2013 election voter turnout was 31.83 per cent.



