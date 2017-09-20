Decision delayed in Creep Catchers case

Judge will announce his decision on man accused of harassment and mischief on Dec. 4.

A judge’s decision on whether a member of Creep Catchers vigilante group is guilty of harassing a Lacombe man was unexpectedly delayed.

Red Deer provincial court Judge Darrell Riemer was expected on Wednesday morning to provide his judgment on whether Carl Young was guilty of harassment and mischief for confronting and videotaping a Lacombe man in 2016.

A trial was held in Red Deer in August, after which the Crown prosecutor and defence lawyer provided written submissions of their arguments to the judge.

On Wednesday morning, Riemer asked if Crown prosecutor Sandra Aigbinode and defence lawyer Maurice Collard had further oral submissions to make.

When they said no the judge said he had anticipated hearing further submissions and would not deliver his judgment until Dec. 4.

Young, who lived in Red Deer at the time but has since moved out of province, was charged after Lacombe police alleged he had targeted his victim online and lured him into a situation with unjustified “vigilante-style tactics.”

Young denied any harassment took place and said Rajah initiated all of their online contact.

The trial heard that Young met with Jaden Rajah, 24, in Lacombe early on Nov. 23. Young, who was taking video of the encounter on his cellphone, accused Rajah of illegal acts and the next day posted a video of their encounter online.

Young and Rajah had first made contact through websites. Young posed as an 18 year old at first but later said he was 15. He arranged to meet Rajah, who testified he planned to watch a movie with the teen.

Rajah, who is actively involved in LGBTQ support groups, testified he has a non-verbal learning disability.

During his videotaped confrontation with Rajah, Young accused him of illegal activity, which he denied.

Given the judgment delay, Collard asked the judge to amend Young’s bail conditions so he would be allowed a cellphone and computer again.

The Crown prosecutor opposed the application and the judge said he would not alter the bail conditions.

