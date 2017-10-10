Defence lawyers seek adjournment in triple-murder trial

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank on trial for murder of Castor-area family in December 2013

Lawyers for two men accused of killing three members of a Castor-area family argued on Tuesday the trial should be adjourned because Crown prosecutors did not say they would lead with Mr.Big evidence.

The defence told Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Eric Macklin Crown prosecutors were given a June 30 deadline to let defence lawyers know how they planned to use Mr. Big evidence in the upcoming trial of Jason Gordon Klaus and Joshua Gregory Frank.

Both men have been charged with first-degree murder and arson in connection with the deaths of three members of a Castor family on Dec. 8, 2013. Frank was also charged with shooting the family’s dog.

The bodies of Gordon Klaus, 61 and his daughter, Monica, 40 were found in the remains of their farmhouse. The fire was so intense the remains of Gordon’s wife, Sandra, 62, was never found.

RCMP arrested and charged two suspects on Aug. 15, 2014 — Monica’s brother, Klaus, and an acquaintance of his, Frank.

Defence lawyers said they only found out late last month how Crown prosecutors intended to proceed with the Mr.Big evidence, leaving the defence scrambling to change their strategy.

Lawyer Allan Fay, who is defending Klaus, agreed with the judge’s assessment that the issue came down to trial fairness and fairness to the accused.

“I think the court has hit on the crux of the issue here. It is trial fairness,” said Fay.

Crown prosecutor Doug Taylor said he only came on to the case on Aug. 29 and did not why the defence had not been given an indication of the Crown’s Mr. Big evidence intentions back in June or immediately following an Aug. 29 letter from the defence asking for that information.

“You’re right. Somebody should have said something,” he said.

“I wish I could go back in time and do things differently. Regrettably, I can’t,” he said.

Macklin intends to make his decision on how to proceed with the seven-week trial on Tuesday afternoon.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter