Delbourne school student’s design selected for Orange Shirt Day

From a pile of 380 submissions, one particular design stood out.

Delbourne Centralized School student Amy Peters’ design was selected to become a logo for this year’s provincial Orange Shirt Day campaign.

With respect and interest in the Indigenous culture, the Grade 11 student was keen to participate in the contest.

“The work underway to rebuild First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities is so important, and if my art can provide any kind of support to those efforts I’m thrilled,” said Peters.

Many schools and communities choose to celebrate Orange Shirt Day in Canada. It’s a day to come together in the spirit of reconciliation for current and future generation children.

The competition was organized through the Society for Safe and Caring Schools and Communities. The organization has been instrumental in the annual Orange Shirt Day event that honours residential school survivors and promotes ongoing reconciliation.

The Orange Shirt Day campaign was first launched in 2013.

Art isn’t Peters’ only passion. Along with being an engaged high school student, she is an avid competitive archer who is trying to qualify for the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer in 2019. She’s not far from her goal, having won the silver medal at the 2014 Alberta Winter Games in Banff and Bronze at Medicine Hat in 2016.

“There is no reason a small-town student can’t reach their goals with some hard work and perseverance,” said Peters.

Delbourne Centralized School along with other schools in Chinook’s Edge will be ablaze in orange later this month.