Delburne donating land for medical clinic in village

The Village of Delburne may soon have two important services many places its size do not.

A doctor is planning to establish a medical clinic in the community of 900 people. A pharmacy may also be located there as well.

The village recently served notice that it will assist in the plan by donating village-owned property valued at $31,430 for the purpose of a medical clinic.

Helen Overwater, assistant chief administrative officer said that earlier this year, Dr. Muti Kauchali approached the village and indicated he wanted to establish a clinic and an active pharmacy in Delburne. Kauchali already practices as a family doctor in a Sylvan Lake clinic.

Overwater said it’s an opportunity to have a doctor work in the village, along with a pharmacy. There is no pharmacy in Delburne and the last time they had a doctor there was “many, many years ago,” she said.

“He scoped us out and had heard this would be a good place for him. There is need so we’re looking to help him as much as we possibly can.”

“People are supporting it. They are excited about it,” Overwater said.

The piece of property the village wants to donate is a vacant lot located at 2102 20th Street, which is on the village’s main street. “It would be perfect,” said Overwater.

Financing for the project still needs to be finalized. The medical clinic could be up and running by the end of the year, she said.

On their social media page, the village said there had been feasibility studies and the doctor had met with village council. He also has hospital privileges at Red Deer Regional Hospital.

The contribution by the village will not increase taxes. The clinic would be a $450,000 to $500,000 investment by the doctor and the village hopes that it will also attract other businesses and economic development.

Kauchali is away and so not available for comment.

barr@reddeeradvocate.com