Jest Sidloski, Women’s Outreach president, and Dustin Marsh, Allair Homes owner, knock down a wall at the Women’s Outreach’s new chilren and youth healing centre. City councillor Frank Wong also participated in the demolition. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Demolition work starts on expansion of Women’s Outreach services in Red Deer

The Women’s Outreach hopes its newest addition will help more victims of trauma, domestic violence, homelessness or suicide.

As Barb Barber, executive director, put it, women and families facing domestic violence, suicides and homelessness often children in need of support.

And the new Dragonfly Centre, located just across the parking lot from the Women’s Outreach, aims to do just that.

“It’s a healing centre for children who have experienced domestic violence, homelessness or suicide or have been affected by it in some way and have trauma from that,” said Barber. “The programs and services we’re going to be able to provide in here will be able to reach those kids at that early prevention level.

“Our hope is to give them an opportunity to heal from that trauma and grow, be healthy and successful.”

Located at 5401 43rd St., the centre will feature therapy rooms, a snozlen room and group rooms. Construction of the building is set to start right away and the hope is to have it open and running by spring 2018.

Barber said programming will start slowly and ramp up as the new building grows into the organization. When it is at its peak, she said it will add about $400,000 to $450,000 in their operating costs.

“We do a lot of our programs for adults and attached to those adults are children,” said Barber. “In any given month we have about 100 children attached to the parents that come through our doors.”

Construction of the new facility will cost about $400,000, but it is covered by grants and donations.

On Tuesday, the centre and construction partner, Alair Homes, had a demolition ceremony at the future site to begin the major renovation.

The Women’s Outreach offers a few child and youth focused programs including a theraputic program called Kid Power, as well as play therapy.

“This space is going to give us the opportunity to expand that,” said Barber, adding there are 20 families waiting to access services offered by the group.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mobile mammography testing coming to Rocky Mountain House

Just Posted

WATCH: Demolition work starts on expansion of Women’s Outreach services in Red Deer

The Women’s Outreach hopes its newest addition will help more victims of… Continue reading

Some residents want to see more stores and restaurants at Bower Place

Bower Place-goers are hoping to see more stores, more restaurants and more… Continue reading

RCMP searching for robbery suspect

Suspect armed with a shotgun robbed north-end convenience store on Tuesday night

Mental health a top priority for Red Deer Catholic schools

Nine counsellors have been hard at work at Red Deer Catholic schools… Continue reading

$100 million for gay purge victims as PM apologizes for LGBTQ discrimination

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government has earmarked more than $100 million to… Continue reading

Watch Replay Red Deer Nov. 26: This week week in video

Watch highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Four suspects steal items at an antique store in Stettler

Three men and a woman entered an antique store in Stettler earlier… Continue reading

Healing centre for children and youth to open in Red Deer in 2018

Outreach centre is hosting kick off ceremony on Nov. 28

Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle to wed next year

LONDON — Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, will… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Updated: Wind warning lifted in Sundre

A wind warning, that was issued for Sundre yesterday has been lifted.… Continue reading

New columnist joining Advocate team

Market Gypsy starts on November 30

PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer

Learn more at info session on Nov. 27

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month