Detour planned for Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange

Southbound lanes in the Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange will be detoured on Tuesday.

A temporary traffic set-up will be in place for southbound Hwy 2 traffic approaching the Taylor Drive interchange.

Southbound lanes will be detoured onto the recently completed bridge structure over Taylor Drive. Motorists will still have access to Hwy 2A/Taylor Drive through this detour.

Crews will make the final preparations Monday night and will begin moving traffic onto the new lanes during the night shift.

This work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Reduced speed limits may be in effect along southbound Hwy 2 through this transition period and minor delays are expected. Motorists are asked to drive safely and obey speed limits through the construction zone.

The Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange is scheduled to be complete in Fall 2018, weather permitting. For detailed project information, visit Hwy2Gaetz.com.

For up-to-date information on construction and traffic delays, visit 511.alberta.ca or @511Alberta on Twitter.