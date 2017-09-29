Developer and Lacombe County at odds over paving

Sandy Point Beach and a nearby boat launch have become popular and upgrades to the gravel road leading to them and Sandy Point The Resort are needed. The developers and Lacombe County disagree over who should pay.

A proposal to pave a stretch of road leading to a Gull Lake RV resort is on hold because of a looming dispute over who will pay.

Lacombe County contends Delta Land Co., which is developing Sandy Point The Resort, owes $1.7 million to pave about a three-kilometre stretch of gravel road leading to the resort on the southwest corner of the lake just north of Bentley.

The paving requirement on Range Road 1-1 was triggered by a clause in the development agreement that says paving is required when traffic counts hit on average more than 400 vehicles a day.

Delta Land Co. developers say those traffic numbers wrongly include vehicles heading to the public beach and boat launch they constructed along with their RV resort. If counting only the vehicle trips connected with the RV resort, traffic remains below the 400-vehicle threshhold.

To improve the road the county was considering upgrading it beyond the level of paving required under the agreement with the developments. A $3.2-million paving project was proposed, contingent on the developers providing another $1.4 million on top of the $320,000 developers have already paid the county.

Council decided on Thursday to delay a decision on that project until administration has met with the developers, which will happen before the next council meeting in two weeks.

County commissioner Terry Hager warned council the issue may not be resolved quickly.

“I think you’re right to be cautious on that,” he said. “I see an impasse coming.”

The development agreement does not distinguish between beach, boat launch and RV resort traffic.

At its Aug. 24 council directed administration to provide notice to Delta Land Co. that a $1.7-million letter of credit was required for the paving work.

Should the county and developers not come to an agreement, the issue could head to the courts.

Paving the road has become a priority because of the number of vehicles using it. On a busy day, more than 1,000 vehicles have been counted.

A resident from the RV resort presented a letter and petition with 57 names to county council last month calling on the county to improve maintenance on the road, although paving was not specifically requested.

The road is dangerous when dust is thrown up by vehicles when it is dry, says the letter. In wet conditions, the road is muddy and slick in places.



