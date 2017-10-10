Different views for Red Deer’s future discussed at RDC’s mayoral forum

Red Deer mayoral candidates, incumbent Tara Veer (right), and challenger Sean Burke (centre), gear up for questions at Tuesday’s RDC Students’ Association forum. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff)

Incumbent mayor Tara Veer and challenger Sean Burke both spoke of making Red Deer a better place to live at a Red Deer College forum on Tuesday.

Both mayoral election candidates talked about strengthening the city’s business climate, getting a handle on crime, and dealing with homelessness and the city’s “opioid crisis.”

But Burke, who dropped out of school to became a self-made small business owner, said Red Deer has deteriorated. He blamed Veer for not getting a handle on crime or increasing public safety, tackling the local drug problems or creating an expansive climate for local businesses.

“We need to take back our city,” Burke said at the mayoral forum that was attended by about 50 college and community members, and sponsored by the RDC Students’ Association.

Veer, who’s served one term as mayor and been on city council since 2004, defended her record, saying she’s helped to build the community in difficult times. She mentioned working to secure the 2019 Canada Winter Games to bring 20,000 people to the city, as well as legacy building projects.

Her council has also formulated policing policies to prioritize public safety, and protected the affordability of doing business “through one of the worst recessions ” the area has known, she added.

Veer stressed that she’s been championing the college’s bid for polytechnic university status and the Red Deer hospital’s need for an expansion.

On what can be done to help Red Deer’s overdosing drug addicts: Burke said all existing resources need to be better co-ordinated. “We have all the tools are resources to make the right choices.”

Veer said her council has advocated for more local drug treatment facilities, and resolved to let the community speak on having a safe drug consumption site.

On dealing with businesses moving to Red Deer County: Burke said the city needs to get on top of crime and homelessness, which are why businesses are leaving.

Veer said she will keep lobbying for a fairer handling of policing costs. In rural areas the province pays for policing, while in cities it’s up to taxpayers, amounting to 20 per cent higher taxes. She added regional municipalities should also pay for using city services.

RDC English student Madison Lewis thought the forum was informative, but didn’t change her mind about the candidates. “To be politically correct — it’s what I expected.”

Acting students’ association president Marian Young hopes more young people will vote on Oct. 16, saying it’s critical for Red Deer’s future, with the opioid problem, Canada Winter Games coming, and the college and hospital both seeking major changes.



