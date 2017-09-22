Discover, experience and celebrate the arts during Alberta Culture Days

Downtown Red Deer will be bursting with colourful cultural activities next week.

Alberta Culture Days kicks off around the province from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 with visual arts, dance, music, film and literary events.

Red Deer’s streets will come alive with arts jams, a pop-up gallery, museum and cultural exhibits, theatre games, kids’ activities, dance and drawing demos, and more.

Everyone’s invited to discover and experience local arts and culture, celebrate diversity, and make meaningful community connections, said Caryn Ouwehand, Special Events Programmer for the City of Red Deer. (Other local Alberta Arts Days partners are the Red Deer Arts Council, Red Deer College, the public and Catholic school boards, public library, museum, and numerous cultural arts groups.)

Check out the Canada 150 Art Jam in City Hall Park from 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. Live entertainment will be featured on the Diversity Stage. There will also be nature crafts and activities, the Red Feather Women’s Community Tipi, and an interactive rap booth.

Free movies will be screened Friday and Saturday at the Welikoklad Event Centre and the Snell Auditorium, courtesy of RDC and the Central Alberta Film Festival. The launch of the new Red Deer Reads book, Amy Jones’ We’re All In This Together, happens on 7 p.m. Friday in the downtown library.

A pop-up gallery will open at the Hub on Ross (Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.), and more art will be displayed at the Welikoklad Event Centre, Artribute Art School, and Red Deer museum. The museum also features a performance by Paul Boultbee reading letters from Canadian soldiers at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Central Alberta Refugee Effort will screen its Journeys of Hope film Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Welikoklad Event Centre, while a Celebration of Dance will be featured Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Knox Presbyterian Church — among many other activities.

Ticketed events during Alberta Culture Days include a Hootenanny Under the Big Top barbecue at the Golden Circle on Friday evening, and Bull Skit Comedy’s SketchFest at the Scott Block Theatre.

For a complete list of events and activities, please visit www.reddeer.ca/AlbertaCultureDays, or reddeerartscouncil.wordpress.com.



lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter