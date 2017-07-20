Discovery Canyon grand re-opening on Friday

The City of Red Deer is inviting the public to the official re-opening of Discovery Canyon on Friday.

Discovery Canyon, a Canada 150 legacy project, is open after a year of renovations and upgrades. Following the official ceremony at 11 a.m., there will be a free hot dog barbecue, Canada 150 cupcakes, family fun activities for all ages, prizes and free Canada 150 water bottles for the first 200 guests. Free tube sharing is also in effect from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Discovery Canyon is located beside the Red Deer River, 3.5 km north of the 30th Avenue and 67th Street roundabout, in the River Bend Golf and Recreation Area.

Parking will be limited however, there are complimentary bus and shuttle services from Sorensen Station and St. Joseph High School (2700-67th Street).

Free shuttle bus times are as follows:

Departing Sorensen Station: 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Return busses to Sorensen Station at 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. (last bus leaves Discovery Canyon at 4 p.m.).

Departing St. Joseph High School: every 15 minutes from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Return buses every 15 minutes (last shuttle leaves Discovery Canyon at 4 p.m.).

More information at reddeer.ca/discoverycanyon