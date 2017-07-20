District at centre of B.C. firefight says at least 41 more homes lost

VANCOUVER — Wildfires burning across British Columbia have destroyed another 41 homes and the head of the Cariboo Regional District says he believes that number will rise.

The district released the figure as part of a tally, saying more than 13,000 parcels of land are on evacuation order or alert involving about 35,000 residents.

District chairman Al Richmond says the homes that were destroyed were in the rural areas around the fires that broke out almost two weeks ago and forced people to leave with little notice.

Richmond says he regrets the loss and encourages people to extend love and support to these families, adding that it is quite likely that when officials go into areas currently inaccessible due to fire activity, they may find more houses have been destroyed.

Another eight homes were confirmed lost in the Central Okanagan region last weekend and almost three dozen trailers were destroyed when fire raced through the Boston Flats trailer park next to Cache Creek, B.C., when the fires first flared up in early July.

The news comes on the same day that Premier John Horgan announced that the province would be extending the state of emergency for another two weeks over the unprecedented fire situation in the province.