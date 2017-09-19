Dog repells attempted break-in in Springbrook

Though the images may be graphic, a Springbrook family is proud of their dog who defended their home from an attempted break-in.

On Sept. 11, the home of Paul and Nicole Morellato was the target of the break-in try, but their rottweiler was ready for the potential assailant.

The couple posted the aftermath of the attempted break-in to Facebook and quickly garnering support and interest from thousands of Facebook users. Since being posted on Sept. 12, it has been shared more than 91,000 times, liked more than 94,000 times and received more than 32,000 comments.

The pictures are quite graphic and show a fair amount of blood around the wall, floor and window in their Springbrook home.

“I hope that you enjoyed meeting our dog,” said the post. “To say he is our hero is an understatement. He has no cuts, not marks and is doing awesome. The intruder, however, I can’t say the same for you. Sorry (it’s) a little graphic. But just a heads up of what is waiting for you on the other side of the door.”

A subsequent post, five days later, from the Morellato’s features their dog with a Superman crest on his chest reading “not on my watch.”

Blackfalds RCMP said they received a report of an incident consistent with what the Morellato’s posted on their shared Facebook page.

