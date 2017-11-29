Karen LeJeune and Ivan Busenius with the Red Deer and District Kennel Club stand inside the club’s new training facility located at 7045 Edgar Industrial Link during Wednesday’s open house. The facility officially opens Friday. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Dog training facility to open in Red Deer

Dog owners will soon have a new place in Red Deer to train their pets.

The Red Deer and District Kennel Club (RDDKC) held an open house for its brand new training facility Wednesday so dog owners and trainers could get a look at the building, which officially opens Friday.

This building, located at 4 7045 Edgar Industrial Link, is going to be great for the community, said Karen LeJeune, RDDKC president.

“We’re super excited about this,” LeJeune said. “We have so many trainers who have not had a facility for a long time to work their dogs or to run their classes in the city so everybody is really excited.”

The building has a 60-by-30-foot matted training floor, which is new for the city. Since there wasn’t a space like that in Red Deer before, trainers had held classes that needed more space in Sylvan Lake, Lacombe or elsewhere.

“There’s going to be a whole pile of different classes that people are going to have the space to do finally, which is exciting,” LeJeuen said.

The building, which used to be an auto detailing shop, was leased by the club about a month ago. Since then, club members have cleaned, painted and prepared the building for dog training.

“It was pretty grungy in here, but it’s really come a long way. It looks a whole lot different than when we took it over,” said LeJeune.

LeJeune said she was thrilled with the response she got from people at Wednesday’s open house.

“They think the facility is great,” she said. “There’s lots of space – it’s nice, bright and open. It’s accessible and the parking is great, so the reactions have been wonderful.”

Ivan Busenius, promotions and advertising with RDDKC, said the facility will be able to accommodate every available type of dog training.

“If someone wants to hold a seminar or wants to do training – any training to do with dogs – this facility is available for them,” he said.

Trainers can rent the building by the hour or day to hold training seminars or even shows for dogs. There are a number of trainers who have already booked time in January, Busenius said.

Money raised from trainers’ booking fees will go toward keeping the building up and running, Busenius added.

“We hope enough people use it so it can pay for itself. We believe it will be a good facility for everybody,” he said.

For more information and to see the schedule of training seminars being held at the new facility, visit www.rddkc.com.

Previous story
Red Deer City council looks at needs versus wants

Just Posted

Red Deer dancer to compete at World Dance Championships

A Red Deer girl is nervous and excited to represent Canada at… Continue reading

Red Deer city council debates the details of the 2018 capital budget

It’s a slower process because of tight economy, said Mayor Veer

Final submissions underway in triple-murder trial

Crown prosecutor says evidence supports first-degree murder convictions

New Supreme Court Justice taught many Red Deer lawyers, nomination lauded

As a dean of the University of Calgary’s faculty of law, newly… Continue reading

Central Alberta Economic Partnership offers training to help communities maintain, grow economies

Vital to any community’s health is its businesses and training provided through… Continue reading

WATCH: Demolition work starts on expansion of Women’s Outreach services in Red Deer

The Women’s Outreach hopes its newest addition will help more victims of… Continue reading

COLUMN: Is celebrity gossip your ‘local news’? Ottawa seems to think so

News Media Canada board chair reflects on heritage minister’s response to newspaper closures

Red Deer City council looks at needs versus wants

Capital budget discussions continued at city hall Wednesday

Red Deer opioid death rate 2nd in Alberta based on population

16 fentanyl-related deaths in Red Deer in 2017 so far

Four suspects steal items at an antique store in Stettler

Three men and a woman entered an antique store in Stettler earlier… Continue reading

Healing centre for children and youth to open in Red Deer in 2018

Outreach centre is hosting kick off ceremony on Nov. 28

Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle to wed next year

LONDON — Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, will… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Updated: Wind warning lifted in Sundre

A wind warning, that was issued for Sundre yesterday has been lifted.… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month