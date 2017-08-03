Donations come in for hospital equipment

A Blackfalds teen raising money for equipment to help newborns at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre is making more progress towards her $22,650 goal.

As of Thursday, McKenna Causey more than doubled her funding to about $1,800 after nine people contacted her after the Advocate wrote about her efforts on Wednesday.

Prior to Wednesday she had raised about $750.

Her campaign all started with the $150 she received from the Royal Bank of Canada as part of the bank’s Make 150 Count campaign to challenge 150 youth across the country to use it to make a positive impact.

She is challenging 150 businesses or people to each donate $150, but any amount is welcome.

“One person donated $5. I don’t even know his name. He just gave me $5 and said, ‘I hope it helps.’ Every little bit does help,” Causey said on Thursday.

The Lacombe Composite High School graduate wants to buy two sets of phototherapy equipment for the Red Deer hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit and children in the pediatric unit. The equipment helps get rid of jaundice in new babies.

Causey, 17, will be attending Red Deer College in the fall and wants to become a child psychologist.

She said graduation, vacation and work have impacted her fundraising efforts this summer, but she will soon be e-mailing businesses about her campaign.

“I’m sure many businesses would donate if they heard about it.”

To donate e-mail make150countcampaign@gmail.com or call Causey at 587-876-0429. For more information visit www.make150count.weebly.com or the Make 150 Count Campaign Facebook page.

