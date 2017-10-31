Melissa Gauvreau, shift lead at the Warming Centre, cleans tables at the centre in preparation for Wednesday’s opening. (Photo by Susan Zielinski/Advocate staff)

Doors open at Warming Centre in Red Deer

Donations can be made to Safe Harbour Society

Homeless in Red Deer will have a safe and warm place to go starting Wednesday with the re-opening of the seasonal Warming Centre operated by Central Alberta’s Safe Harbour Society for Health and Housing.

“It looks like it’s good timing with all the snow today,” said Kath Hoffman, Safe Harbour executive director, on Tuesday.

“We’re really glad to be able to make sure the people out there this winter have an option, a place to come into that is warm and welcoming. Let them thaw out for a bit.”

The temporary centre has operated since 2015. Hour of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day from Nov. 1 to April 30.

Made out of two shipping containers, the centre is located in Safe Harbour’s parking lot at 5256 53rd Ave.

Hoffman said last year 60 to 80 people each day would visit the Warming Centre, and just as many are anticipated over the next six months.

“It will depend on the weather.”

Recently an upgraded security system was installed at the centre. Safe Harbour received $36,000 from Alberta’s Ministry of Community and Social Services and the money was used for new security cameras at People’s Place. The old system from People’s Place was upgraded and installed at the Warming Centre.

Colleen Markus, Safe Harbour program manager, said a lot of people who visited the centre last winter have been housed, but there are still several people who sleep outdoors, known as rough sleepers.

“A lot of the faces have changed,” Markus said.

She said staff at the centre can help people apply for income supports and identification cards.

“We just help with those little next steps. A lot of it’s encouragement and daily relationship building.”

Last winter fewer people were using People’s Place, but numbers are now starting to creep up, she said.

Donations of gloves and towels, as well as food like bread and buns, peanut butter, jam, Cheez Whiz, juice, granola bars and snacks can be dropped off at Safe Harbour office between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.


