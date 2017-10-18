Double Denim Party fundraiser for Harris-Warke Gallery

Get your nicest pair of jeans ready for the annual Harris-Warke Gallery fundraiser.

People are asked to come dressed in as much denim as possible – also known as a Canadian tuxedo – at the Double Denim Party Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at Sunworks in Red Deer (4924 Ross St.).

There will be a silent auction of local artists, a Canadiana photo booth and more at the fundraiser.

All proceeds raised at the event go towards exhibition artist fees, printing costs and general maintenance of the gallery.

Admission for the Double Denim Party is by donation.



