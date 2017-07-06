Driver arrested after Alberta Mountie killed in off-duty cycling collision

EDSON, Alta. — RCMP say a cyclist who was killed in a collision in western Alberta was an off-duty officer with the Edson detachment.

Mounties say they responded to a call Wednesday night near Edson where a cyclist had been struck by a vehicle.

They say the cyclist, who has been identified as Const. Austin MacDougall, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It was approximately 9:00 p.m. on Range Road 181 west of Edson,” said Sgt. Barry LaRocque, an RCMP spokesman.

He said the driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene.

“The investigation is continuing. We’re still trying to gather all the evidence surrounding the incident to determine what happened.”

Charges have not been laid.

The town of Edson issued a statement Thursday saying flags at all public facilities will be lowered to half-mast to mark the loss.

“Const. MacDougall was very involved in the community and the town of Edson sends condolences to his family and to the RCMP detachment at this time,” the statement read.