Driver sent to Red Deer hospital in serious condition

One person is in serious condition at Red Deer Regional Hospital after the vehicle they were in travelled into a ditch.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, a red minivan was travelling southbound near Lacombe when it left the roadway and went into a ditch, striking several railway ties and an electrical box.

The driver was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Another vehicle, travelling northbound, was struck by one of the railway ties. The occupant of the vehicle was treated on scene and released.

If you witnessed the collision, you’re asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300.