Drivers reminded to slow down

Just a friendly reminder – the speed limit in all school zones, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., is 30 km/h. Playground zones in effect from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. File photo

Slow down.

That’s the message from the Alberta Motor Association reminding Red Deerian drivers with most schools opening tomorrow.

Earlier in the summer there were changes made to school zones and playground zones.

School zones are in effect from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on school days

Playground zones are in effect from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day

Combination zones — marked as school and playground zones will be considered as playground zones

AMA School Safety Patrol will be present at school and playground zones tomorrow reinforcing to drive responsibly.

Posted speed limit signs of 30 km/h are posted around the city.