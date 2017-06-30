Drunken man enters unlocked Halifax-area home for cup of tea, snack and nap

HALIFAX — A drunken man stumbled into a Halifax-area home early Friday, making himself tea and a snack before taking a nap on the stranger’s sofa.

Police say the man entered the unlocked Timberlea, N.S., residence and had a cup of tea with some jam on a tortilla wrap before falling into a deep sleep on the living room sofa.

RCMP say the homeowner woke up just before 3 a.m. to find the intoxicated man sleeping soundly and called police.

A 20-year-old Beaverbank man is facing charges for being unlawfully in a dwelling-house, illegal possession, and three counts of breach of probation.

He will appear in Halifax provincial court on Aug. 1 to answer the charges.

The Mounties are reminding residents to lock their doors to discourage any unwanted guests from showing up for a snack and a nap.