Duo helps raise money for RMHC — Central Alberta

How do you cross items off your bucket list and do it for a good cause? Ask 29-year-old Alex Wong who is raising money for Ronald McDonald House Charities across Canada including the house in Red Deer.

Vancouver residents and brothers Alex and Mark Wong stopped at the Ronald McDonald House — Central Alberta on Monday as part of their journey to visit all the 15 houses coast-to-coast and raise money for them all.

Alex Wong said driving across the country has been on his bucket list for a while. Inspired by events of B.C.’s Brooke Malakoff who died due to a rare tumor and was supported by Ronald McDonald House Charities, Alex Wong decided to raise funds for the charity to help families with sick children.

Both brothers are supported by their friends, family and others who cross their paths and have managed to raise $7,000 so far. Alex Wong is going to add $1 for every kilometre he has driven which would add up to $10,000 in the end with a hope to exceed the $20,000 goal.

The duo are touring all the Ronald McDonald houses and they got a tour of the local house in Red Deer with development manager for Ronald McDonald House — Central Alberta Rhanda Bonet-Graham on Wednesday morning.

“What an example you’re setting for others,” said Bonet-Graham.

“It’s is just fabulous and it’s a way to show people you really can do anything you want to do. You’ve always wanted to drive across Canada [for example] and you can do it for a great cause,” she added.

The money raised by both brothers will be divided among all the Ronald McDonald houses based on the number of suites in each facility.

Twenty-six-year-old Mark Wong, who is touring alongside of his brother, jumped to the chance to assist his brother and was happy to be part of a good cause.

“It’s helping kids and families in need and I’m doing this with my brother as a family, for other families. So it’s just a great cause and wonderful [thing] to do,” he said.

During their tour of the Ronald McDonald House — Central Alberta, both brothers got to see all three floors of the building, including all suites, the R&R room which is the house’s day-use room and the popular magic room.

All suites are open to those who may have sick children receiving treatment at the Red Deer Hospital. Most rooms are used by out of towners but the day-use facility is available for Red Deerians who may not always have the time to go home to take a nap, for example, and can use the facility at the local house.

