Early voters encourage others to vote on Monday

Red Deer voters who showed up early at voting stations encouraged others to go out and cast their vote on Monday.

“It is your civic duty to come out and vote,” said Red Deer resident Kathryn Bourland who came to vote at Fairview Elementary School.

She said the voting station at Fairview was “so well marked” and there were no line-ups when she voted — around 10:30 a.m.

Voting stations opened at 10 a.m. in the City of Red Deer on Monday and will be open until 8 p.m.

Red Deer resident Veronica Vetter encouraged residents to go out and cast their ballot.

“Make sure your voice is heard so people who get into council make the choices that you want,” said Vetter, 29.

A 19-year-old Red Deer College student, Joshua Brownell echoed Vetter’s thoughts.

“You want to voice your opinion so you can have your say in council,” he said.

Brownell, who was an early voter on Monday said it’s important to have your say at a municipal level.

Red Deerian Nicholas Sanchez said he did his research on all candidates who are running before heading to the voting station on Monday. The 24-year-old said if you don’t vote, you shouldn’t complain about not getting what you want in a city-run government.

Red Deer’s returning officer Frieda McDougall said election staff at voting stations throughout the city is ready to assist everyone who comes by.

She wants to remind voters that evening hours are usually a busy time at voting stations.

There are 31 voting stations across the city and voters are encouraged to find their station online at elections.reddeer.ca before heading out.

“Because we would hate to have to send you to another voting station,” said McDougall.

Voters are reminded to carry one or two pieces of ID that shows their name and their Red Deer city address.

In order to vote, you must be a Canadian citizen and an Alberta resident since April 16, 2017.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter