Red Deer RCMP took one person into custody after officers contained an area in Eastview this afternoon.

Police said at about 2 p.m. officers were behind a residence near 37th Avenue and 45th Street. Nearby schools were temporarily secured as a precaution, but students were not in any danger during the arrest.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Anyone has information about this investigation is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.