Eight-day lockdown and search at Bowden Institution over

An eight-day lockdown has ended at Bowden Institution’s medium security unit.

The lockdown was put into place on Nov. 6 ended on Nov. 14 after an exceptional search was completed. The institution has resumed its normal operations.

According to a Correctional Service Canada release, they are strengthening measures to prevent the entry of contraband into its institutions to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone.

Visits to the institution have resumed.



