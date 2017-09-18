Eight seats on Red Deer city council are contested by 29 candidates

Near record interest shows democracy in action, says returning officer

A near record-breaking number of candidates are running for Red Deer city council.

Twenty-nine names were submitted on Nomination Day Monday for eight council positions. This almost matches the 30 people who ran for council in 2013, which set a new record.

Red Deer’s returning officer Frieda McDougall said she’s excited to see that so many citizens care enough about their community to run for office.

“I think this shows a great interest,” she added, and exemplifies democracy in action.

All but one incumbent city councillor is seeking re-election. Buck Buchanan, Tanya Handley, Ken Johnston, Lawrence Lee, Lynne Mulder, Frank Wong, and Dianne Wyntjes handed in their nomination papers and are hoping the public will return them to office.

Only Paul Harris, the owner of several downtown businesses, did not seek re-election, freeing up a seat for at least one new face.

McDougall believes there will be a broad spectrum of people to choose from — including many who have not sat on council before.

Some will be familiar names on the ballot — including Matt Chapin, who’s run in other elections, Michael Dawe, a retiring city archivist and former hospital board trustee, Vesna Higham, a former Red Deer city councillor who’s running for re-election after taking a several year hiatus, and Rick More of the Red Deer Chamber of Commerce.

Voters might also remember that Calvin Goulet-Jones and Jonathan Wieler were candidates in the 2013 Red Deer municipal election, and are running again for council.

Also on the ballot will be: Sandra (Sam) Bergeron, Valdene Callin, Rob Friss, Jason Habuza, Ted Johnson, Cory Kingfield, Jim Kristinson, Kris Maciborsky, Doug Manderville, Bobbie McCoy, Ian Miller, Jeremy Moore, Bayo Nshombo Bayongwa, Matt Slubik, Jordy Smith and Brice Unland.

For more information, please visit elections.reddeer.ca.

lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com