Electrical infrastructure and storage motion coming to council

City council will consider a notice of motion on July 24 for the creation of an electrical infrastructure capital plan to meet future demand.

Put forward by Coun. Paul Harris, the motion asks that administration develop the plan to strengthen both public and private infrastructure in the face of more frequent climate change events while meeting imminent electrical demand challenges in the changing transportation sector.

Administration is also asked to consider electricity generation and storage solutions to mitigate electrical fluctuations resulting from factors outside municipal control, and that a preliminary report be brought to council in conjunction with the 2018 capital budget with detailed plans in subsequent budgets.