Elevator is broken at Red Deer’s downtown library

Other library branches are available for patrons who can’t use stairs

The elevator at the Red Deer Public Library downtown is temporarily out of service.

Staff apologize for the inconvenience. Patrons who are unable to use the stairs to access some of the collections, periodicals and study areas please are instead asked to visit the Dawe and Timberlands Branches for the time being.

The elevator is meanwhile being repaired.

Digital content is still available from the library’s website, and materials placed on hold can be picked up from the main desk, which is at street level.

For more information, please call 403-346-4576, ext. 1010.